Texas Scottish Rite Partners With Local Restaurant for Burgers Crafted by Patients

We want to share #SomethingGood on this Tuesday that is also something that tastes good!

Village Burger Bar is featuring its latest burger creation after teaming up with Texas Scottish Rite Hospital to honor their patients.

The restaurant features a patient-created burger on its menu every quarter and a portion of the proceeds from all the special creations goes right back to the hospital to provide life-altering care for children.

Frank Rainwater is the latest honoree. He's a former patient turned volunteer.

He was born with double-clubbed feet and his family never had to pay a penny for the countless surgeries, braces and therapy he needed, thanks to the hospital.

“They completely changed my life from what was to what it is now, with all of the things that they did for me. It’s just an amazing place," said Rainwater.

Rainwater is in his 60s now and started volunteering with Scottish Rite 17 years ago as a way to give back.

"What’s a more fun way to get back to the hospital, you can come have a great burger and help kids at the same time," he said.

For the past three years, patients work with the Village Burger Bar's culinary team to bring the burger creation to life. Rainwater said he stuck to his instincts and developed a bacon burger with jalapeno cheese.

The "Frank Burger" is available now at all Village Burger Bar locations. Click here to find a location near you.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children treats many of the world's most complex orthopedic cases, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.

"The hospital has relied on, for years, to be able to help take care of kids so they don’t have to worry about paying for that. We provide the best care that we can," said Jeremy Howell, Vice president of the north campus of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital.