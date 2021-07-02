Texas A&M Senior Turns Dream Into Reality During Pandemic

The pandemic has led many of us to pursue and live out our wildest dreams because we were reminded just how short and valuable life is.

For one Texas A&M senior, that dream was to have his own pirate ship.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During the pandemic, Sam Ozier, along with a group of friends and family, designed and built a 42-foot pontoon pirate ship.

Ozier, an engineering student at A&M, says it's always been his dream to do something like this, and what better time than now to do it?

So, he found an old houseboat on Facebook in Illinois, had it shipped down to Texas and stripped it down to just the pontoons to create his childhood dream.

Ozier now plans to put the pirate ship to good use on Possum Kingdom Lake where he'll do tours, children's birthday parties, private events and even sunset cruises.

For more cool pictures and videos and to learn more on how you can take a ride, check out Ozier’s website.