Possum Kingdom Lake

Texas A&M Senior Turns Dream Into Reality During Pandemic

Wichita Falls native Sam Ozier is living out a childhood dream on Possum Kingdom Lake

By Evan Anderson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The pandemic has led many of us to pursue and live out our wildest dreams because we were reminded just how short and valuable life is.

For one Texas A&M senior, that dream was to have his own pirate ship.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During the pandemic, Sam Ozier, along with a group of friends and family, designed and built a 42-foot pontoon pirate ship.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

drowning prevention 11 mins ago

Adults Learning to Swim Past Age 50: ‘It's Never Too Late to Learn'

college debt 4 hours ago

How High School Grads Have More Opportunities Than Ever to Pay for College

Ozier, an engineering student at A&M, says it's always been his dream to do something like this, and what better time than now to do it?

So, he found an old houseboat on Facebook in Illinois, had it shipped down to Texas and stripped it down to just the pontoons to create his childhood dream.

Ozier now plans to put the pirate ship to good use on Possum Kingdom Lake where he'll do tours, children's birthday parties, private events and even sunset cruises.

For more cool pictures and videos and to learn more on how you can take a ride, check out Ozier’s website.

This article tagged under:

Possum Kingdom LakeTexas A&M UniversityWichita Falls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us