‘Tejas Warrior,’ Sign of Peace at Fair Park, Gets Makeover

It's known as a symbol of peace and a representation of the diversity of Native Americans in Texas has been made new at Dallas’ Fair Park.

The Tejas Warrior statue at the Hall of Texas in Fair Park has been restored by Robert Marshall and his company, R. Alden Marshall and Associates, LLC.

The Texas company travels the country restoring the gold leaf on statues and buildings and it was time for the Tejas Warrior to get a makeover.

“It takes hours to get something like this done. In this case, we had to remove the coatings,” Marshall said. “We had to replace them with new coatings followed by the 23.75 karat gold leaf.”

The 11-foot bronze and gold lead statue was created by Allie Tennant decades ago for the Hall of Texas.

It was created as a symbol of peace. Ironically, being made new at a time of unrest across the country.

Marshall said he is moving on to the restoration of the elephant fountain at the Dallas zoo and then on to the Naval Academy in Annapolis to restore the chapel’s dome.