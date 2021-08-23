Technicians Get Buses Ready to Roll for Collin County Nonprofit

The question, 'what else do you need?' led to something good for Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County. It got the nonprofit's four buses back in tip-top shape.

"While meeting with the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County after a check presentation from our recent Mayfest donation, we talked about what other needs they had," explained Tony Carimi, Park Place Dealerships managing director. "The executive director mentioned they had a bus that wouldn't start. We sent a team over to assess the situation and discovered four of their buses needed repairs. Our team was able to get all four buses up and running before school started back."

Service technician Dennis Herlihy, shop foreman Eric Courts and diagnostic specialist John Cowan all volunteered their time to get the buses ready to roll as kids head back to school.

"The buses are used to transport club members to our branches from more than 25 schools in Frisco and Plano - 125 club members in Plano and 175 clubs members in Frisco," explained Liliana Rogers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County chief development officer. "The buses are essential for us to continue to provide afterschool programs and services to the youth in Collin County."