Teacher Surprises Former Elementary Students As They Prepare for Graduation

We all have a favorite teacher who believed in us and encouraged us, and it's something good when that favorite teacher remembers us years later.

For Cayden Marshall, it’s "Ms. Fritz." Cindy Fritzenmeir taught her in the fourth grade at Florence Elementary School.

“During that time, Cayden was extremely shy. Wouldn’t raise her hand in the class out of fear that she wouldn’t have the right answer and be made fun of,” wrote Cayden’s mom, D’Lee Marshall. “By the end of the year, because of the nurturing of this amazing teacher, she was standing in front of the class presenting.”

Now, as Cayden gets ready to graduate from Keller High School, Ms. Fritz is still there to cheer her on.

Last weekend, Cayden opened the front door of her house to see Ms. Fritz standing there with a loud shout of congratulations and a bouquet of roses.

The elementary school teacher went to see almost every member of that fourth-grade class who is now graduating in the Class of 2020.

What makes it even more meaningful is to know the teacher is making this effort as she fights stage IV cancer.

“The fact that she is doing this with all that’s going on with her is a true example of the amazing heart and the reason she has impacted so many kids,” D’Lee Marshall told NBC 5. “This is the heart of a teacher! She also spent the entire weekend doing this and then left Monday for additional treatment at M.D. Anderson.”

With that kind of example, it makes perfect sense that once Cayden graduates from Keller High School, she’ll head to the University of North Texas in Denton with plans to become an elementary school teacher.