TCU Super fan Heading to National Championship: “I've Blown the Budget for This Year to Go”

TCU is in the National Championship game for the first time since 1938.

For many fans, the price of making the trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is far out of their price range. For Steve Stroud, nothing was going to get in the way of him seeing his Horned Frogs during the history making season.

"It kind of dismantled the yearly budget pretty quickly here in January," Stroud said.

Something he clearly was prepared to do, considering he has been there every step of the way of this story book season.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I'm a little exhausted right now, because we aren't used to this much post season activity, but its been a blast," Stroud said.

The 2006 TCU graduate has been to nearly every game since he graduated, with the exception of the 2020 season during the first year of the pandemic. He said this year has been a dream.

"I don't know what I would have said if you would have told me they would have gone to the National Championship at the beginning of this season. I would have probably told you that yea, it could happen. That's just because I am perpetually optimistic. But no, this is not in my wildest dreams," Stroud said.

He said it was actually a conversation with his grandmother that made him actually decide to go.

"I talked to my grandmother recently and she told me this story about when Elvis [Presley] came to town. She said she regretted not going and I think to myself it's been since 1938 that we have had this chance. I don't know if it's going to happen again so since it's here. I just had to do it," Stroud said.

Stroud and friends are headed to California Friday, just days before the big game, to enjoy the weekend festivities.