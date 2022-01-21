Bedford

Tarrant County Brothers Team Up to Feed Neighbors in Need

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Wherever you are, you can do something good. That’s exactly what a young man from Bedford decided to do.

Mason Stewart’s older brother had a service project for school on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from school. Unfortunately, his big brother got COVID-19 and couldn’t fulfill his commitment to feed the homeless in Fort Worth.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Mason stepped up to make sure the food was still delivered.

“Our boys have a Christ-centered heart and are always looking to help others,” said James Stewart, the young boys' dad, in an email to NBC 5 at iSee@nbcdfw.com. “Proud mom and dad here.”

This article tagged under:

BedfordFort Worthmlk day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us