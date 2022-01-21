Tarrant County Brothers Team Up to Feed Neighbors in Need

Wherever you are, you can do something good. That’s exactly what a young man from Bedford decided to do.
Mason Stewart’s older brother had a service project for school on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from school. Unfortunately, his big brother got COVID-19 and couldn’t fulfill his commitment to feed the homeless in Fort Worth.
Mason stepped up to make sure the food was still delivered.
“Our boys have a Christ-centered heart and are always looking to help others,” said James Stewart, the young boys' dad, in an email to NBC 5 at iSee@nbcdfw.com. “Proud mom and dad here.”