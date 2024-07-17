Peaches in the warehouse puts food on the table

A sold-out event in Parker County was something sweet for guests and something good for families who need a little help getting food on the table.

Tarrant Area Food Bank West hosted its third annual Peaches in the Warehouse event. Guests toured the food bank in Weatherford to learn about distribution efforts then dined on peach-infused food, drinks and dessert.

The dollars raised that night equates to more than 150,000 meals for neighbors in need in the seven counties the food bank serves Parker, Palo Pinto, Erath, Somervell, Hood, Hamilton and Bosque.

Something good happened for TAFB CEO Julie Butner, too.

Butner is now on the national board of Feeding America. The nonprofit works with lawmakers to make it easier for people to get food by expanding access to food assistance programs to address the root causes of food insecurity, like the high cost of living and lack of access to affordable housing.

Butner's role in the nationwide agency will help TAFB share and elevate its programs such as the Peaches in the Warehouse fundraiser.