Swag Bags for Meals on Wheels Senior Clients Aimed at Brightening Days

The month of April is designated as National Volunteer Month, and it brings something good for folks who could use it.

Hand-decorated swag bags are now brightening up the homes of clients of the Visiting Nurse Association Meals on Wheels program.

Employees of Tenet Healthcare in Dallas and their families hand-decorated then donated almost 400 senior swag bags to VNA.

Each bag was filled with notes, activities and goodies for seniors to enjoy.

VNA Meals on Wheels provides hot meals twice a week to about 4,400 clients, and since last week, the swag bags have been included in the meal drop-offs.

"As our community continues to tackle staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of these bags is to help offset some of social isolation that has increased this past year," Katelyn Smith with Tenet Healthcare tells NBC 5 in an email.