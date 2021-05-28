Richardson ISD

Students With Special Needs Get Job Training Through Richardson ISD Program

By Laura Harris

Something good is happening in the Richardson ISD to ensure students with special needs have a future outside of the classroom.

“The transition program exists to help Richardson ISD students with special needs transition into the workforce with as much independence as possible,” district spokesman Tim Clark said. “Transition program teachers teach students life skills that can help the students navigate and be successful.”

Those life skills include understanding the DART system, being on time to work and understanding the value of a dollar.

The transition students are graduates from a RISD high school and can be in the program until they are 21.

Many students are matched with local businesses to get on-the-job training as part of the program.

