Students walk four miles in fundraiser to help build wells in Sudan

Sixth graders at Fort Worth Country Day raised a record-breaking $66,705 in 3rd year of the event

By Deborah Ferguson

For a third year in a row, sixth graders at Fort Worth Country Day did something good for families thousands of miles away who don't have access to clean and safe water.

They walked around the track at school carrying water jugs to raise money to build wells in South Sudan.

The novel, A Long Walk to Water, inspired the students to create an event that simulates the trek South Sudanese villagers endure daily to gather water.

Students walked 16 laps or four miles while carrying two-gallon water jugs around the track. That's about 16 pounds. The four miles is how far families in the village walk for water.

This year's fundraiser brought in a record $66,705 and pushed the total contributions to more than $140,000 since the first walk in 2023.

The school donated the jugs of water to the Presbyterian Night Shelter.

This article tagged under:

something good
