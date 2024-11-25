something good

Students launch campaign to replace beloved oak trees

A storm took out trees at The Oakridge School and four friends are raising money to plant new ones

By Deborah Ferguson

Something was missing at a school in Arlington. So four friends decided to change it, and what they did was something good.

A powerful storm on Sept. 8, 2023, destroyed several beloved oak trees on the campus of The Oakridge School.

Four Upper School students came up with an idea - Oaks for Oakridge.

They wanted future students to have the same experience they had growing up. The trees provided shade, and places to play and symbolized the support and growth they found on campus.

The 9th graders launched a fundraising campaign to replace the downed trees. They raised $65,000 and their Oaks to Oakridge vision came to life.

The first tree was planted a month ago.

The boys said the campus just isn't as alive without the trees, and they're working to get back that feeling with more oaks for Oakridge.

