Students Awarded Scholarships in Honor of Opal Lee

The admiration for Fort Worth treasure Opal Lee lee turned into something good for students at her alma mater.

A group of young women attending Wiley College in the East Texas town of Marshall was awarded scholarships this month in honor of Lee.

And she was there to present them the $2,000 checks.

The money came from almost 40 African American women's organizations in Tarrant County. They hosted an event last summer to honor Lee and the official declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday.

The leftover donations from the event funded the one-time scholarships.

In all, six young women at Wiley College will be awarded a total of $12,000.

Lee graduated from Wiley College in 1954 and became a teacher in the Fort Worth ISD.