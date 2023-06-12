Stephenville café celebrates 75th anniversary

A cafe in Stephenville celebrates 75 years of cooking up something good.

Jake and Dorothy Roach opened their restaurant on June 12, 1948, and simply called it Jake and Dorothy's Cafe.

Diners packed the place for chicken fried steak and the cafe's famous waffle fry.

Jake's daughter Kerry Anne grew up in the business and now owns the place.

The restaurant at 406 E. Washington survived the pandemic and last year, Texas Monthly named it one of the 40 Best Small-Town Cafes.

More honors came last week when Jake and Dorothy's Cafe received the Texas Treasure Business Award. The award is an initiative of the Community Heritage Division of the Texas Historical Commission (THC), and honors businesses that have been in operation within Texas for over 50 years.

Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien presented Kerry with a proclamation to honor her business's 75th Anniversary of Chicken Fried Greatness, and the Texas Treasure Award, and declared June 12 as Jake & Dorothy's Café Day in Stephenville.

The restaurant is celebrating with anniversary specials. On Monday, diners get free coffee all day and lunch for $6.

Then from 4 pm to 11 tonight, $7.75 buys a chicken fried steak, salad, and waffle fries. It's a thank you from Jake and Dorothy's Cafe for 75 years of support.