St. Philip's School in Dallas Celebrates End of School in a Majestic Way

It's the ultimate class trip to remember for their 6th grade class.

By Alanna Quillen

St. Philip's School and Community Center in Dallas recently celebrated the end of the school year in a majestic way.

Look at these views!

The school has taken groups of students to the grand canyon for the last 30 years.

However, their trip was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

The group of 22 students and seven chaperones, led by school headmaster Terry Flowers, trekked six miles through the canyon on the Bright Angel Trail.

The students flew into Phoenix, went by charter bus to Williams, Arizona where they caught a train to the Canyon.

It was a perfect way for these graduating 6th graders to segue into their next chapter in life: middle school!

something goodDallasWake Up to Something Goodhiking
