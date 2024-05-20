Big donation is something good for local non-profit

Something good happened at a local nonprofit, doing its part to fill the needs of people living in southern Dallas County.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas received 91 pallets of food, toiletries, baby food and cleaning supplies to distribute to those in need. That donation was made possible by Walmart. That means hundreds of people will get help, including 145 older adults.

"Witnessing the impact of our partnership with Walmart through these incredible donations has been truly inspiring," Luis Gonzalez, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas said. "The St. Vincent Center is not just a hub for assistance; it's a beacon of hope for our neighbors in need. Through the generosity of corporate partners like Walmart and the Brenntag Corporation, we're able to touch the lives of hundreds, providing essential support and fostering a community of care and compassion."

He went on to say that the center is the entry point for neighbors in southern Dallas County. Also known as a collaboration hub with other non-profit organizations to drive systemic change and enable neighbors to live a full and rewarding life.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The St. Vincent Center is the entry point for neighbors in southern Dallas County and serves as a collaboration hub with other non-profit organizations to drive systemic change and enable neighbors to live a full and rewarding life. Last month alone, the St. Vincent Center served 380 neighbors from donations, 235 from their hygiene closet, provided $4133 in utility assistance and 145 seniors through their PAN (People and Nutrition) Program.