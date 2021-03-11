South Dallas Educator Retires After Decades of Committed Service

Her love and wisdom have guided hundreds of preschoolers in southern Dallas for five decades. We’re celebrating the good she has done for her community.

Bobbie Blair just retired from ChildCareGroup after 51 years on the job. She's worked those years in the same spot and for the same nonprofit.

Former and current students, fellow teachers, family and friends came to honor her lifetime of service to Dallas' youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

For children at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in South Dallas, Blair is described as the teacher who has helped them develop a love for learning, and who makes them feel extra special and cared about.

Blair's car parade retirement party was the first of a number of events that ChildCareGroup plans to host this year to celebrate its 120th year of educating and caring for North Texas children.