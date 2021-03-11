Dallas

South Dallas Educator Retires After Decades of Committed Service

Former and current students, fellow teachers, family and friends came to honor an educator's lifetime of service to Dallas’ youngest and most vulnerable citizens

By Evan Anderson

Former and current students, fellow teachers, family and friends came to honor an educator's lifetime of service to Dallas’ youngest and most vulnerable citizens

Her love and wisdom have guided hundreds of preschoolers in southern Dallas for five decades. We’re celebrating the good she has done for her community.

Bobbie Blair just retired from ChildCareGroup after 51 years on the job. She's worked those years in the same spot and for the same nonprofit.

Former and current students, fellow teachers, family and friends came to honor her lifetime of service to Dallas' youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

winter storm 22 mins ago

Paying Out-of-Pocket on Winter Storm Damages? Don't Give Up

For children at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in South Dallas, Blair is described as the teacher who has helped them develop a love for learning, and who makes them feel extra special and cared about.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Blair's car parade retirement party was the first of a number of events that ChildCareGroup plans to host this year to celebrate its 120th year of educating and caring for North Texas children.

This article tagged under:

DallasMartin Luther King Jr. Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us