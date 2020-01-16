SomethingGood: Wounded Army Veteran’s Mission to Give Back Through Clean Water

An Army veteran from Texas has had a thirst to help others his entire life. John Wayne Walding, yes that is his real name, served his country for years. He medically retired soon after he lost his leg in Afghanistan in 2008.

His desire to help others didn’t get left on the battlefield.

“We owe it to the fallen to live well,” Walding said. “I know first-hand the value a charity can bring to the life of a wounded veteran, and I will never forget the significance of their help to me and family.

That’s exactly what he has been spending his time doing. He co-founded Live to Give. It’s a Dallas-based bottled water company that donates 50-percent of their net profits to charities supporting military, first responders and their families. A business with a bold purpose he is using to continue to serve.

“The purpose led the business, not the other way around,” Walding said. “We knew we wanted to give people an everyday way to support those who serve. As we thought about the best way to do that, we decided that pretty much everybody needs to drink water every day. And that’s how the water company was born.”

We know water is good for the body, but in this case, it’s also purification for the soul.