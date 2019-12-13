SomethingGood: Woodworkers Donate 400 Handmade Toys for the Holidays

This is the time of year when we all want to do a little Something Good. The holidays inspired a group of North Texas wood-workers to start a Christmas tradition.

A group of talented seniors in Dallas call themselves "The Hobby Crafters," and they started the annual toy drive. Their workshop gets to work at the beginning of the year because this mission takes some quality time.

This year, they donated 400 handmade toys to children in need.

Every single toy has a special handmade touch. Not a single one of the toys is the same. From wooden trucks, cars, ambulances, firetrucks, police cars and even high-wing airplanes.

The group of dedicated volunteers do it all at Presbyterian Village North, and they have done so for 75 years strong. The Hobby Crafters say what keeps them going year after year, is simply seeing that smile on a child's face every holiday.