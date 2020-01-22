SomethingGood: Pampering With Purpose

A long soak in the tub is something good, and the mission behind a new line of locally made bath products adds extra purpose to the pampering.

Edgar's Bath Goods features bath bombs handmade in Fort Worth. Original scents like Yellow Rose of Texas and Texas Sunflower can melt the stress of the day.

Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth

The team behind the bath bombs is made up of men and women getting opportunities through Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth.

“Our mission through Edgar’s Bath Goods is to provide an opportunity for adults with disabilities to achieve their maximum independence through the power of work,” said David Cox, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth in a news release. “These luxurious bath bombs are handmade with love by these local citizens who possess unique abilities and a keen passion for work.”

The new line of bath products is sold online and in Goodwill's GW Boutique in Keller. The goal is to get them in additional brick and mortar locations throughout the year.

And, if you're wondering, 'Who's Edgar?' and 'Why is the name on the bath products?' The name comes from Edgar J.Helms, the Methodist minister who founded Goodwill in 1902.