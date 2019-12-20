Irving

#SomethingGood: Mom Donates Toys to Irving Hospital in Honor of Military Son

By Laura Harris

NBC 5 News

Linda Sloss has had a tradition for the last 22 years. It’s a tradition that was born out of heartache.

Her son, Lance Corporal Brian H. Sloss, was killed in a car accident 22 years ago. The Marine's birthday was Dec.22. When he died, Linda and her husband Eddie, didn’t think they would be able to get through the holiday season.

They spontaneously decided to do something in honor of their son -- something that would make others smile. It turned into something good for the children spending the holidays at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Irving.

“When we started we just had eight to 10 stuffed animals to donate,” said Sloss.

Soon after her son’s death, her husband also died.

Now, the annual project is called Eddie and Brian’s Way, honoring both her son and her husband.

“Last year, we had about a thousand toys we donated, and we started it out as just for us and people join every year. Not it’s about 25 to 30 people who come to honor Brian and Eddie,” Sloss said.

Even more impressive, Sloss has since moved to Oklahoma, but she hasn’t stopped. She now makes the nearly 300-mile trip to the hospital each year, to ensure the kids get the toys.

