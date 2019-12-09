#SomethingGood

#SomethingGood: Mesquite Girl Helps Children in Need

An elementary school student in Mesquite is doing something good for kids in need — so good, that the Mesquite Police Department is recognizing her for her kindness.

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An elementary school student in Mesquite is doing something good for kids in need — so good, that the Mesquite Police Department is recognizing her for her kindness.

Ryleigh Adams was already a friend of the police department after last year’s donation. She donated all her birthday gifts to the Santa Cop program. She even helped package toys for kids in need.

This year she is helping in a different way. Her school, Motley Elementary, held a fundraiser and the student who raised the most money would win a bike. This year, Ryleigh won!

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

Fort Worth 6 hours ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Dallas Dec 10

#SomethingGood: Music Teacher Helps Students Find Greatness

Instead of keeping the gift for a job well done, she paid it forward by donating the bike to the Santa Cop program.

The Mesquite Police Department Santa Cop program provides around 1,000 children with gifts during the holiday season.

This article tagged under:

#SomethingGoodMesquiteMesquite ISD
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us