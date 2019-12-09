SomethingGood: Mesquite Girl Helps Children in Need

An elementary school student in Mesquite is doing something good for kids in need — so good, that the Mesquite Police Department is recognizing her for her kindness.

Ryleigh Adams was already a friend of the police department after last year’s donation. She donated all her birthday gifts to the Santa Cop program. She even helped package toys for kids in need.

This year she is helping in a different way. Her school, Motley Elementary, held a fundraiser and the student who raised the most money would win a bike. This year, Ryleigh won!

Instead of keeping the gift for a job well done, she paid it forward by donating the bike to the Santa Cop program.

The Mesquite Police Department Santa Cop program provides around 1,000 children with gifts during the holiday season.