SomethingGood: Mansfield Soccer Team Bonds in Volunteer Effort

Students in the Mansfield ISD return to class from winter break on Wednesday. For the men's junior varsity and varsity teams, the return will come will come with lessons learned through volunteering.

More than 50 players and coaches took time at the start of winter break to help at Mission Arlington, a nonprofit.

Mom Lucinda Buhrkuhl says the players worked together, asked questions and took owner of the volunteer jobs. She says the varsity coach "was so impressed he told me he wants to do this several times a year."

"Both sides win, our community partners get help and the student gets real life experience," Buhrkuhl said.