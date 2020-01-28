SomethingGood: Keller ISD Students Show Support for Special Olympics Classmates

We want to give a shout out to some students in Keller who are doing #SomethingGood for their peers.

Kids from Lone Star Elementary School stepped up this month to donate more than enough money for their classmates taking part in the local Special Olympics games for Keller ISD.

"We started a couple years ago with a goal of $500. By day two we surpassed that goal," said school counselor Idalina Stine.

Last year, the school upped the ante and raised a few thousand dollars but this year, students worried they wouldn't even get close to that due to the shorter school week last week.

But classmates ended up surpassing that goal this year and raised well over $5,000 for the Special Olympics.

Students bought medals for 25 cents, $1 or $5, so you can imagine the massive turnout to help the school reach their goal.

Stine said it’s such a great thing to see their students show kindness and inclusion to others.

“As the school counselor at Lone Star Elementary this story makes me happy. Seeing this act of kindness and inclusion makes me joyful and hopeful for the future. It shows you how a little kindness can go a long way," she said.

Proud athletes from the school include Noah Galdeano, Calvin Bennet, Aubrey Singleton and Vincent Stangoni. Congratulations

All of the money raised goes toward uniforms and cost for the games.

