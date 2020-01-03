SomethingGood: Harvest Christian Academy Students Dream Big

Something good happened in Watauga when seven young ladies from Harvest Christian Academy were challenged to meet a need in their community. And their vision was big.

They hosted a 5K before Christmas to raise money for childhood education in Uganda. One-hundred participants, including 40 volunteers and 12 sponsors, were a part of the, “Not So Silent Night 5K.”

The girls said if they can help get the kids an education, they can help break their cycle of poverty and change their lives forever.

But before the race even began, the girls presented a check for nearly $7,000 to YonderLife: an organization whose mission in Uganda is "transforming lives of orphaned vulnerable children and their families through education, psycho-social support, healthcare, and agriculture."

And their work isn't done yet.

In February, the seven girls will present and showcase their challenge solution at the mid-cities regional Destination Imagination competition. It’s the world largest creativity and problem-solving competition.