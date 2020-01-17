FWSSR

#SomethingGood: Cancer Survivors Celebrate at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s All Western Parade

By Laura Harris

Dorothy Head

The official kickoff to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is the All Western Parade that will step off Saturday morning, one day after the FWSSR opens.

There is so much to celebrate on parade day, but there are some people who just might be celebrating harder than others. A group of North Texans who will be riding the Susan G. Komen-inspired wagon. They are all cancer survivors, celebrating life and also, raising awareness for not just breast cancer, but all cancers.

Dorothy Head has organized this particular wagon for the last seven years. As a thyroid and breast cancer survivor herself, she said she understands the importance of early detection.

You will see her crew waving and yelling to the crowd, “Get your mammograms!”

This year’s All Western Parade is Jan. 18 and starts at 11 a.m. through downtown Fort Worth.

