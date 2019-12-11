SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Being organized is something good and a calendar provides a place to start.

A new calendar will not only get you ready for 2020 but it also puts two nonprofits front and center.

Chung-Lin and Enrica Ttseng are the artistic directors of Ballet Frontier of Texas-based in Fort Worth. The couple recently added a new family member - a dog they adopted from the Humane Society of North Texas.

That dog has put the couple on a new mission.

Ballet Frontier has now partnered with the Humane Society in a new calendar of dancers and pets available for adoption.

Pictures from the first photoshoot show dancers in beautiful costumes cuddling with dogs and cats.

The lives of company members and the artistic directors “have been enriched by both ballet and our pets. Our hope is that this calendar will help enrich the lives of others with our two passions- ballet and our furry friends,” Tseng told NBC 5.

The 2020 calendar will be available at the start of the new year. It can be pre-ordered over the phone at 817-852-6887 or can be purchased at the Ballet Frontier studios and the Humane Society of North Texas locations.

About Ballet Frontier

Ballet Frontier of Texas is a professional ballet company based in Fort Worth. For over 10 years, Ballet Frontier has been dedicated to entertaining and educating Texas communities through performances and outreach programs. In addition to large scale productions of classical ballets such as "The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake" and "Giselle," the company also performs new contemporary works by internationally recognized choreographers.

ONLINE: Ballet Frontier