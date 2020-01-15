SomethingGood : 11-Year-Old Battling Heart Failure Gets Ride of A Lifetime

Something Good happened for an 11-year-old with heart failure all thanks to the people at Park Place Dealerships McLaren Dallas.

“Cory’s interest in cars started pretty much when he was born. He likes anything with engines that goes fast,” Cory’s mom Penny Haskins said.

Unfortunately, their family has been in and out of Children’s Health in Dallas due to Cory's condition.

“In August, we were admitted with the diagnosis of heart failure,” Haskins said. “There is no surgery that can be done for him. We are trying to make it as quality as we can and this day has definitely contributed to that. So I want to thank Park Place for letting us be part of this.”

Cory’s mom is talking about the red carpet treatment he received thanks to McLaren Dallas General Manager Heath Strayhan.

Strayhan took Cory on the ride of a lifetime in a McLaren 720S. After the ride, Cory was given a LEGO set from the people at Park Place.