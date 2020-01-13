SomethingGood: North Texas Hairstylist Goes Beyond Call of Duty

A North Texas hair stylist wanted to do something special to those who care for others.

A couple of weeks ago, Vandra Noel gave out personalized gift bags to encourage caregivers who at times feel overwhelmed and burned out.

She owns a salon in Fort Worth, and her clients say she has the biggest heart. One of those clients, Vivian Gipson, says Noel makes it a point to make as many caregivers as she can know that they are loved and appreciated.

Sometimes just a simple "thank you," And "you're making a difference," goes a long way and it motivates a caregiver to keep caring.

Noel's dedication to recognize those who provide critical care for people in our community is something good, and something that should be recognized.