Social Media Helps Effort to Distribute Water to Those in Need in Denton County

Denton Basic Services is branching out throughout the city to help keep those without a home hydrated this summer.

Denton Basic Services Center Project provides transitional housing for those who currently don't have a home. On June 12, that mission expanded to become the "Summer Water Project."

Organizer Beth Porter Varma said it all began with a comment on their "It’s Time to Do It" Facebook page, which showed a man asking for ice to keep cool.

"We started thinking how we could help. Within a couple of hours of that discussion, we had two coolers out," Varma said.

The movement only got bigger. What started out with four members grew to 300 and four coolers.

Those Facebook members help fund the project, and local businesses help as well.

"Denton County Emergency Services stepped up with over six pallets of water," Varma said. "The Denton Community Food Center helped with transportation of all of that. Plus, [they] offered storage. Gohlke Pools offered free ice and storage as well."

Anyone can join the movement. Just head to Facebook and search "Summer Water Project" and join the group, or click here. There, you can find out how to donate, help fill coolers or sponsor a bottled water drive-thru.

There are four water cooler locations across Denton:

220 W. Parkway (Big Fatty's Spank Shop BBQ).

Zera Coffee at 420 E. McKinney, at the southeast corner of McKinney and Bell. You can also refill this cooler with ice from Zera Coffee.

Quakertown Park -- chained to the picnic table near the pool at the east side of the park.

Thrift Giant at 1701 Brinker Rd. If you’re facing the bus stop, it’s to your right, chained to a tree along Brinker.

The organization is already looking to expand to other locations and hopes one day they can provide water by creating a sustainable and eco-friendly solution.