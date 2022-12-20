SMU Student Becomes Most Decorated Jiu-Jitsu Brown Belt Ever

A young man from Dallas is making history in the world of martial arts.

Steffen Banta started Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a teenager only six years ago. It's a fighting sport and self-defense discipline based on ground maneuvers, grappling, and submission techniques.

Now at 23, he’s quickly become the most decorated American brown belt in history.

Steffen earned that honor this month at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship® 2022 in California, one of the high-stakes competitions considered the 'Olympics' of jiu-jitsu.

Competitions vary between wearing or not wearing a gi, which is a traditional Japanese kimono used in martial arts matches. Steffen has mastered both styles.

He has been ranked number one in the world at the brown belt level and has won every single competition he's participated in this year.

And just over the weekend, Steffen was promoted to a black belt in a ceremony at Alliance Jiu-Jitsu in Dallas.

He has accomplished all of this while juggling his classes and maintaining a high-grade point average at SMU.

Steffen credits his teachers, friends and family for his success.

“I have so many people to thank for this accomplishment. 2022 has been a long, and fruitful year, with a lot of mountaintop moments. None of them possible without the incredible support team I have behind me. Namely my dad, Michael. He has traveled the country, and world, the last few years chasing dreams with me. And he’s selflessly sacrificed his time, sick leave days, and work (as a counselor saving lives) to come support me,” he said in an Instagram post.

With his black belt, he's now considered a pro athlete and will be competing with some of the toughest people on the planet.

