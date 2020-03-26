coronavirus

Kids Showing Appreciation for First Responders and Frontline Workers During Crisis

By Evan Anderson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Good deeds are happening all across North Texas to help us get through this crisis.

In Arlington, children are doing something good to show appreciation to first responders and frontline workers.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted a picture that made him want to stop and give recognition. The chief says officers saw the message of appreciation at the intersection at Kelly Elliott and Hideaway Drive.

“We all need some inspiration from time to time, and this sure lifted our spirits. Thank you for the words of encouragement," said Chief Johnson in the twitter post.

The young Arlington residents got together and painted the fences saying, "Thank you doctors, health care workers, police, and EMS. Praying for you." 

Words of encouragement during these uncertain times.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusArlingtonarlington pd
