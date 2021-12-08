Sherman ISD Surprises Employees With $2,000 Check

Teachers and staff in the Sherman ISD in Grayson County still can't believe what happened the other day; a day some call "the best day ever!"

Every employee got a check for $2,000.

The adminstration team and board members went classroom by classroom, school by school on Monday to surprise employees just in time for the holidays.

"They told me to open the envelope right then, so I did," said first-grade teacher Katie Hensarling in a news release. "And I was floored. It was such a surprise. I really wasn't expecting it. I feel so appreciated to be given something like that unexpectedly."

Appreciation was the goal as the district passed out checks to more than 1,200 employees including teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other staff members.

More than $2.4 million was distributed using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

"Our employees do their very best for our children, and it was important to the board and the administration that we honor those efforts in this way," said Superintendent David Hicks.