sherman isd

Sherman ISD Surprises Employees With $2,000 Check

The district distributed more than $2.4 million to show appreciation

By Deborah Ferguson

More than 1,200 employees were surprised with a $1,200 check.
Sherman ISD

Teachers and staff in the Sherman ISD in Grayson County still can't believe what happened the other day; a day some call "the best day ever!"

Every employee got a check for $2,000.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The adminstration team and board members went classroom by classroom, school by school on Monday to surprise employees just in time for the holidays.

Sherman ISD
A Sherman ISD teacher opens an envelope to find a check for ,000.

"They told me to open the envelope right then, so I did," said first-grade teacher Katie Hensarling in a news release. "And I was floored. It was such a surprise. I really wasn't expecting it. I feel so appreciated to be given something like that unexpectedly."

Appreciation was the goal as the district passed out checks to more than 1,200 employees including teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other staff members.

Sherman ISD
The Sherman ISD used federal COVID-19 relief funds to surprise teachers and staff on a day some call the best ever.

More than $2.4 million was distributed using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 60 mins ago

Holiday Tradition Continues at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant

Mansfield 8 hours ago

North Texas Olympian to Hold Holiday Training Camp

"Our employees do their very best for our children, and it was important to the board and the administration that we honor those efforts in this way," said Superintendent David Hicks.

This article tagged under:

sherman isdeducationGrayson CountySherman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us