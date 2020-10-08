‘She Has Left a Legacy in the District': Cedar Hill ISD Teacher Recognized After 33 Years

We’re celebrating a teacher who has been on the job, transforming lives in the same North Texas district for 33 years - and it’s something good.

Jolynn Maddox is the longest-serving on-campus educator in Cedar Hill ISD, and as you would imagine, she has inspired so many during her more than three decades in the district.

She was recently recognized by the district for her years of dedicated service.

The former history teacher at Permenter Middle School is now an instructional coach for Language Arts and Social Studies helping new teachers achieve their full potential in the classroom.

“She is the sole reason I became a teacher,” said Brittany Johnson, a Class of 2006 CHISD Graduate who now teaches in a neighboring district. “When I was in her classroom, she made learning fun. She was always present, and she made school worth attending every day.”

One of her colleagues describe Maddox as a woman with a passion for education, building lifelong relationships, and the epitome of a team player who always strives to do what’s best for their Cedar Hill ISD scholars.

“Less than five minutes into her lesson, I was hooked. She mastered scholar engagement and mesmerized scholars through the use of props and storytelling. Her love for learning and loving Cedar Hill families and being a Longhorn has never wavered,” said CHISD Secondary English Language Arts Coordinator Chevondolyn Williams.

And Maddox says she’s not ready to retire anytime soon.

Congratulations Mrs. Maddox!