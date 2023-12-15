Sensory-friendly Santa offering free fun for families

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for so many, but there are some, especially children living with special needs, who need a little tailoring when it comes to holiday traditions. That’s where Ability Connection comes in. They are a North Texas-based organization serving adults and children with intellectual and other developmental differences.

Ability Connection will be hosting its third annual sensory-friendly Santa event on Saturday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“This is the third year for Sensory Santa and this year we are partnering with It’s A Sensory World,” Ability Connection's CEO, Jim Hanophy said. “It is such a wonderful experience for the family. For many of the families, this is the first time they have been able to get their family to take a photo with Santa. They love the judgment-free zone for the event with our philosophy that it takes as long as it takes. One mother told Santa that she had been trying unsuccessfully for 7 years to get a photo with Santa and she finally was able to get one.”

Families are invited to experience an event tailored to their needs, including offering a private photo session and foregoing the traditional bright lights and loud music of the season.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“The Sensory Santa Event is a calm and relaxed alternative for families. Our multipurpose room will have games activities and snacks available. Santa will be in a separate room for photos. The room is quiet and has plenty of space, as does the couch on which Santa sits. The photo session takes place at the individual’s pace and comfort level. Sometimes it takes several tries for the person to feel comfortable enough and that is ok,” Hanophy said.

Attendees are invited to stay at Ability Connection to learn more about its programs that afternoon, as well as participate in crafts and games.