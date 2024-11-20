Science project leads to meeting with trailblazer who researched chimpanzees

A school project turned into a moment a fifth grader in Fort Worth could've never imagined and something good for conservation.

Sofia Grace Perkins had to research a scientist and then showcase that person on a sweatshirt. She picked world-renowned activist and conservationist Jane Goodall. Sophia's dad knows designer Isaiah Shayle and asked him to recreate his daughter's sweatshirt to raise money for the Jane Goodall Institute.

A few months later, Sofia's science teacher at Fort Worth Country Day went to Atlanta to see Goodall on tour. A member of Goodall's team helped Victoria Bergman meet Goodall where she presented the 90-year-old with a sweatshirt.

A month later, that same team member got Sophia tickets for Goodall's event at SMU in Dallas where she got to meet her and show off her original sweatshirt. Sofia says, "Her hands were soft."

Sofia got a memory of a lifetime and the Jane Goodall Institute got $10,000 in sweatshirt sales.