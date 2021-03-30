Allen

School Sendoff for Educator With Brain Tumor

Educator from Kiddie Academy of Allen underwent surgery on Monday

By Ben Russell

A Collin County school gave a supportive sendoff for one of its own that is certainly Something Good.

Students and staff at Kiddie Academy of Allen surprised Danielle Amos, a member of its executive administrative staff, last Friday with a coordinated celebration featuring a song, matching clothes and a giant "Team Danielle” sign out front, on what was Amos’ last day at work for a while.

Amos, a mother of two young children, underwent brain surgery on Monday to treat a pituitary gland tumor, which was discovered after a “sudden and rapid decline” in her health late last year, according to her GoFundMe account.

Amos’ surgery went well according to her sister, and as of Monday night, she was in intensive care while the medical staff awaited the results of a biopsy.

Photos: School Sendoff for Educator With Brain Tumor

This article tagged under:

AllenCollin Countysomething goodKiddie Academy
