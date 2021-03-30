School Sendoff for Educator With Brain Tumor

A Collin County school gave a supportive sendoff for one of its own that is certainly Something Good.

Students and staff at Kiddie Academy of Allen surprised Danielle Amos, a member of its executive administrative staff, last Friday with a coordinated celebration featuring a song, matching clothes and a giant "Team Danielle” sign out front, on what was Amos’ last day at work for a while.

Amos, a mother of two young children, underwent brain surgery on Monday to treat a pituitary gland tumor, which was discovered after a “sudden and rapid decline” in her health late last year, according to her GoFundMe account.

Amos’ surgery went well according to her sister, and as of Monday night, she was in intensive care while the medical staff awaited the results of a biopsy.

