Santa Claus comes to Flower Mound

The Town of Flower Mound is doing something good this week to help Santa Claus get ready for his big day.

Firefighters are showing Jolly Old Saint Nicholas around town! The VIP of the holiday season is visiting Flower Mound this week to start planning the route he will take on Christmas Eve.

It's the first year for Flower Mound to ever do this.

Firefighters dressed up the the fire truck chauffeuring Santa in a garland made of a rubber hose to welcome the star of the season.

Santa is touring neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 15. The town published a map of his route so folks can get a glimpse of him. A live tracker also helps families keep up with him in real-time during his visits.

The town shared this message on social media: "As you can imagine, this is the busiest time of the year for Santa, and while he’d love to travel down every road in Town, he just won’t be able to fit it into his schedule. If you don’t see your street on his planned routes, don’t worry! Just walk or drive to the nearest street he’ll be riding down and wave hello. The fire engine will be traveling slowly through these neighborhoods, so you’ll have plenty of time to get a look at Santa. Just make sure you keep your distance from the firetruck."

Santa's trip is quick. He's got to get back to the North Pole about 4,000 miles from Flower where he'll be making his list and checking it twice to find out who's naughty and nice.

Yes, Santa Claus is coming to town.