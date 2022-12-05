Santa Claus, Ability Connection Bring #SomethingGood to North Texans With Disabilities

A local organization serving North Texas adults and children with intellectual and other developmental challenges is hosting its second annual Sensory Friendly Santa event.

Ability Connection is hosting the event at 8802 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas from 11am-3pm on Saturday, December 17.

Sensory Friendly Santa is specifically trained in how to work with individuals with autism, as a visit to Santa can often be overwhelming. Ability Connection’s Santa experience is tailored to all needs, from offering a private photo session and foregoing the traditional bright lights and loud music of the season.

The event will also include an introduction to Ability Connection and it’s programs, which include crafts and games.

You must RSVP for the free event.