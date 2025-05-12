Rotary Club celebrates businesses that pass the test

Rotary Club of Fort Worth looks for truth, fairness, goodwill and beneficial to all in choosing 2025 winners

Six businesses recently got honors from the Rotary Club of Fort Worth.

The six were the best out of 125 nominations in the 5th Annual Minority Business Awards. None of the businesses knew they'd won the competition until their names were announced at a luncheon on Friday, April 25.

The winners included:

6th Place: Moov USA Inc.

5th Place: iSalt

4th Place: Hustle-Blendz Coffee

3rd Place: Vasse Rendezvous

2nd Place: CleanJet, LLC

1st Place: Varghese Summersett PLLC

"I dedicate this award to her. Her spirit continues to guide every step of my journey, and her light is the foundation of everything that I've built," said Demetrica Williams, owner of Vasse' Rendezvous, an outdoor event space named after her daughter. The judges awarded her third place.

The recognition was also personal for first place winner Benson Varghese, founder and managing partner at Varghese Summersett.

"I was born in a house that doesn't have plaster on the walls, didn't have running water. South India. You don't have electricity all the time. It comes and goes," Varghese said as he told the crowd about his trip he, his wife and three sons recently took to his hometown in India.

Varghese said that going from that to where he is now is a blessing.

"Eleven years ago, I decided to hang a shingle and start my law firm. There aren't many people who look like me. I don't know any other Vargheses is this town. But the reality is, you have made this such a wonderful place to be in business," Varghese said.

The values-based competition recognizes leadership, community engagement, and outstanding business practices.

Judges select and look for businesses that demonstrate core elements of the Rotary Club's Four-Way Test:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The test serves an ethical guide for Rotarians to use in their personal and professional relationships.

This year's awards event was renamed for the late Richard L. Knight, who chaired the program before his death in 2024.

Knight's family, including his mother, his son and two daughters, were there to celebrate the winners and the man who was committed to his community and serving others.

"We are honored to represent and present the first-time named Richard L. Knight Award for minority business owners," son Rashaud Knight told the crowd.