Ronald McDonald House of Dallas celebrates retirement of a beloved team member

By Laura Harris

The Ronald McDonald House Dallas

Shiloh has been part of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas family since February 2016.

The golden retriever and yellow lab mix has been a helping hand, bringing smiles to families who have been living through some of their hardest times as their children receive treatments at the hospital.

The 10-year-old therapy dog has celebrated many happy moments with the families, too, though, when they are able to leave the RMHD. Now, it's time for them to celebrate Shiloh, who is retiring as their Chief Cheer Officer.

Shiloh's retirement party was complete with "bark-b-que" and Shiloh cookies.

Shiloh was just 17 months old when he joined the team from Guide Dogs for the Blind, which is the largest guide dog school in North America.

While Shiloh gets to rest and enjoy a job well done, the RMHD said he will still stop by every now and then to check in on his favorite people.

