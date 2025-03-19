Richardson woman celebrated for volunteer work

More than 100 hours per year are spent helping families around the world fight hunger

A nonprofit is using Women's History Month to pay tribute to women doing something good to fight hunger in their communities, and one of those honorees is in Richardson.

Loann Pham has been volunteering with Feed My Starving Children since 2019 -- and averages at least 100 volunteer hours per year.

Richardson is one of the nonprofit's eight permanent packing sites where volunteers are mobilized to pack meals that are then distributed around the world.

Pham is close to hitting 500 food-packing sessions, and she has set up 900 groups to go and do the same thing.

The Minnesota-based Feed My Starving Children says Pham is making a difference in the fight against hunger and wanted to recognize her spirit of service during Women's History Month.

Pham says she volunteers in memory of her dad because he always encouraged his family to give back.