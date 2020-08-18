Reunion Tower Reports Uptick in Proposals During COVID-19

Tuesday is National Couple's Day.

And although many things are canceled or postponed right now, the pandemic cannot cancel love!

Reunion Tower in Dallas can attest to that.

The downtown icon is seeing a major uptick in proposals and date nights since they reopened this summer.

February is normally their biggest month for romantics but this year, the month of July actually blew that out of the water with dozens of proposals and 70 different customized date nights taking over the tower.

Eduardo and Amber Rodas are one of those couples not letting COVID-19 cancel their big moment in life. He proposed in early July and shortly after, the two tied the knot privately.

Deven Ashley Photography

Eduardo tells us he picked Reunion Tower because he wants Amber to think about him every time she drives past downtown Dallas.

"It's such a high point in Dallas. I wanted her to think about it every time she drives by it,” he said. “Even on a day she might be mad at me, she's going to drive by Reunion Tower, stuck in traffic and be reminded of it. So it was an easy choice for me."

They think the uptick in romance at the tower is because people are taking the time to appreciate the ones they love.

"Especially with everything going on right now, it's a good time to love people. It's a good time to spread love, it's a good time to let the people in your life know that you're there for them and you love them,” Eduardo said. “You never know what's going to happen tomorrow. It definitely makes me think about who I want to be with right now. Who I want to be with for the rest of my life.”

The couple said if you have someone you love, make it clear and make it known.

"Making people a priority in your life, making sure that they know that. I think that's really important, especially during this time,” Amber said.

Reunion Tower's observation deck is still taking on reservations for proposals, private dates and even small marriage ceremonies.