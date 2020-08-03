Project Transformation Provides Meals, Literacy Resources for Thousands of North Texas Students

Project Transformation is a faith-based, non-profit with chapters across the country with a focus on literacy for school-aged students. One of those chapters is in North Texas.

“We provide mentorship and holistic services focused on social and emotional learning and literacy for 1,000 children and youth in underserved communities when those students are not in school. So we are a big part of their learning in afterschool programs and during the summer,” Executive Director Lauren Richard said. “We do this through local church partners and the young adults who serve as mentors in our program to build the next generation of leaders that North Texas needs.”

For the older students, it’s not so much about helping them learn to read, but rather helping them comprehend and applying their reading to other subjects.

Richard said when the pandemic hit, parents reached out to the organization telling them there were more pressing, basic needs they needed met during the summer, in addition to remote literacy assistance.

“Our families said they needed food. So we partnered with North Texas Food Bank and Full Filled Project. We have been doing daily food distribution in a drive-thru model in the parking lots. Also providing summer camp bags through Toy Maven,” Richard said.

In addition to that, the group has distributed 1,500 weekly meals, hundreds of books and fun and engaging virtual programming to more than 2,000 children in North Texas this summer. Project Transformation North Texas is now getting ready for the upcoming school year, in whatever capacity that may look like. Richard said they are ready to provide the assistance needed to families who will undoubtedly need it more than ever before this year.