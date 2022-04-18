Dallas

Project Beautifies School and Rewards Scout

Dallas Boy Scout completes project to become an Eagle Scout

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A beautification project at a school in Dallas turned out to be something good for the teenager who put the plan into action.

The entrance to the Sudie Williams Gifted and Talented School got a big facelift recently.

Boy Scout Troop 38 planted flowers, bushes and groundcover and added metal edging to create a pretty path from the street to the school.

Leading it all from start to finish was Aaron Larson, a senior at Jesuit College Preparatory School.

"He put a lot of time into his project. In fact, after it was done and just before this last freeze we had, he went and bought buckets at Home Depot to cover all of the Azalea bushes he planted so they wouldn't die in the freeze," his mom, Julie Larson, wrote in an email to NBC 5.

The project was Larson's final task on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. It is scouting's highest rank.

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor next week will officially celebrate his accomplishment.

And Larson has a few words for those who helped him reach this goal.

"I would like to thank all the adult leaders as well as my parents and peers who helped me with this project. I would like to thank Mr. Moyer, my Eagle Advisor, who has consistently helped me on the path to becoming an Eagle Scout. I would also like to thank all donors who helped with supplying the project," he wrote.

Aaron Larson and Boy Scout Troop 838 create a pretty path from street to school. Photo Credit: Julie Larson

DallasBoy Scouts of Americaeagle scout
