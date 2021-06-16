something good

Presley's Smile Helps McKinney Family Rise Above Challenges

A McKinney dad wrote the book called Presley's Smile in celebration of his daughter

By Deborah Ferguson

Brandi Hazelwood

A McKinney mom is so proud of her family she reached out to NBC 5 - hoping that sharing a part of their life brings something good to others.

Brandi Hazelwood told us about a book her husband wrote in celebration of their 16-year-old daughter

Presley was born with a physical disability - and from the time she was just 18 days old until now, she has had 10 surgeries and multiple therapies but her mom says none of it has stopped her daughter from being truly amazing.

It inspired the book, Presley's Smile. Brandi says husband Brian wrote the story about Presley's first year of life, their journey as a family and "how smiling your way through will help give you the hope you need to make each day a little bit easier! Although this is a children's book, brandi says it teaches all of us about hope, understanding and love!!! "

The book is sold on Amazon.

Brandi writes, "I am so proud of my daughter for not limiting herself, my son (Landon) for his understanding and huge heart and my husband for wanting to spread happiness and hope to others!!"

The staff at Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas has cared for Presley all these years. The Hazelwoods wanted to repay the hospital in some way and started a charity golf tournament.

It's called Presley's Promise and the 14th annual tournament will happen in October with all the proceeds go to Scottish Rite.

