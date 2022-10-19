Plano School Hosting Halloween Event for Children With Special Needs

Kids love to celebrate Halloween, and the efforts of a school in Plano to help children with autism also enjoy the fun is something good.
"We want to give back to the kids who because of sensory sensitivities are not able to attend Trick or Treat festivities otherwise," said Trinette Pierre, the aunt of an 8-year-old boy who attends the Wind Rose Academy.
Wind Rose Academy is a special needs private school where children with developmental challenges from Pre-K to graduation get the attention they need.
The school will host the Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22 and is looking for volunteers, donors and sponsors.
Volunteer opportunities include decorations or bringing bags of nut-free, individually wrapped candies.
Sponsors and donors can visit the school's wish list on Amazon or donate through the Amazon Smile program.
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. (volunteers arrive by 5 p.m.)
Where: Messiah Lutheran Church
1801 Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75075
To volunteer or donate towards this event or if you need further info, please contact Lisa at 214-577-4306 (lmorrison@wratx.org) or Trinette for more information at 214-923-2113 (trinettekpierre@outlook.com).