Plano

Plano School Hosting Halloween Event for Children With Special Needs

Academy in Plano hopes to donors, sponsors and volunteers step up to help

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Kids love to celebrate Halloween, and the efforts of a school in Plano to help children with autism also enjoy the fun is something good.

"We want to give back to the kids who because of sensory sensitivities are not able to attend Trick or Treat festivities otherwise," said Trinette Pierre, the aunt of an 8-year-old boy who attends the Wind Rose Academy.

Wind Rose Academy is a special needs private school where children with developmental challenges from Pre-K to graduation get the attention they need.

The school will host the Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22 and is looking for volunteers, donors and sponsors.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Volunteer opportunities include decorations or bringing bags of nut-free, individually wrapped candies.

Sponsors and donors can visit the school's wish list on Amazon or donate through the Amazon Smile program.

Wake Up to Something Good

Every morning, NBC 5 Today is dedicated to delivering you positive local stories of people doing good, giving back and making a real change in our community.

something good 13 hours ago

Plano Elementary School Hosts Halloween Event for Children on the Autism Spectrum

something good 15 hours ago

Creating a Stable Table for Food Insecure North Texans

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. (volunteers arrive by 5 p.m.)
Where: Messiah Lutheran Church
1801 Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75075

To volunteer or donate towards this event or if you need further info, please contact Lisa at 214-577-4306 (lmorrison@wratx.org) or Trinette for more information at 214-923-2113 (trinettekpierre@outlook.com).

This article tagged under:

PlanoHalloweentrunk or treatwind rose academy
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us