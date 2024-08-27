something good

Plano ISD hosts special delegation of students from Japan

The students were able to share some of their Japanese culture with Plano ISD students and in turn, had a taste of Texas BBQ

NBC 5 is shouting out that something good is happening in Plano ISD – two worlds colliding at Rice Middle School.

This week, the school had a unique opportunity to host 10 students from Japan, thanks to a special visit from a Toyota Motor Corporation delegation!

The parents of these students work for Toyota, which has a North American office in Plano.

Plano ISD
The kids from Japan could dive into American school life and share some of their own culture, from Japanese art to school traditions and celebrations.

Rice Middle School ambassadors made sure they felt right at home.

The event wrapped up with a very Texan BBQ lunch by H-E-B, Toyota USA, and the Plano ISD Education Foundation.

Plano ISD

