Plano Fire Chief Gets Assist From Neighborhood Boys

Last week's winter storms saw neighbors stepping up and doing "something good" to help each other get through it.

In a neighborhood in Plano, three friends saw a need and took care of it. The three boys grabbed a shovel and went house to house scraping away snow and ice to make driveways and porches safer.

One of the neighbors who benefitted from the kindness was Sam Greif, the city’s fire chief. Greif praised the boys who saw something good they could do for others and stepped up to help.

Greif spent 16 days in the hospital last month fighting COVID-19. Chief Greif told NBC 5 he's feeling strong enough to return to the office this week.