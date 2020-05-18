Plano Father/Son Duo Start May Gladness

In a world where many things have been canceled, doing something good for others doesn’t have to be.

John Pearson and his eight-year-old son Andrew decided since NCAA March Madness was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, they would come up with their own bracket challenge. They have started May Gladness.

The Plano duo said it looks just like a 64-team bracket, but it’s filled with things that make people happy. They’ve been posting their videos to YouTube and the public gets to vote.

“We came up with little things like swimming pools and tiny marshmallows and your favorite, Baby Yoda,” John said.

John, who is a former educator, said even Andrew’s teacher and their school have gotten in on the fun. It’s been a cool way to keep everyone connected.

The week of May 18 is the last for the bracket challenge, with the champion being crowned on Friday, May 22, coinciding with what would have been the last day of school for Plano ISD.